AccuWeather: More rain for Wednesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The pattern of wet weather in the Tri-State area will continue on Wednesday with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Wednesday
Scattered thunderstorms with a high of 77.


Thursday
An AccuWeather Alert day with strong to severe storms late in the day and a high of 77.

Friday
Summer begins with morning showers and a high of 79.



Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 79.

Sunday
Mostly sunny with a high of 79.

Monday
Chance of thunderstorms with a high of 81.

Tuesday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 83.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
