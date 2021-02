AccuWeather: More snow for parts of NJ, NYC burbs

EMBED >More News Videos Snow to rain: Watch the updated 7-day forecast from Sam Champion and AccuWeather.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Snow is falling once again across a large portion of the Tri-State area.Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for areas north and west of New York City until 6 p.m. 2-4 inches of snow is expected across portions of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticutand southeast New York.Snow north and west of NYC. High 41.Near normal with a high of 44.Turning milder. High of 48.Still mild with a high of 46.Colder blend. High of 39.Some rain possible with a high of 43.Still a chance of rain. High of 47.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app