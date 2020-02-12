weather

AccuWeather: More snow for parts of NJ, NYC burbs

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Snow is falling once again across a large portion of the Tri-State area.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for areas north and west of New York City until 6 p.m. 2-4 inches of snow is expected across portions of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut
and southeast New York.

Snow to rain: Watch the updated 7-day forecast from Sam Champion and AccuWeather.



Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Monday
Snow north and west of NYC. High 41.

Tuesday
Near normal with a high of 44.

Wednesday
Turning milder. High of 48.

Thursday
Still mild with a high of 46.

Friday
Colder blend. High of 39.

Saturday
Some rain possible with a high of 43.

Sunday
Still a chance of rain. High of 47.

