Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: More sun and nice

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We have another nice day ahead on Thursday with more sunshine and cool temperatures, but get ready for a warm-up this weekend.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Thursday
Sunny and nice with a high of 70.

Friday
Turning warmer with a high of 80.

Saturday
Warm sunshine with a high of 84.

Sunday

More humid with a high of 86.

Monday
Autumn or August? High 85.

Tuesday
Chance of a shower with a high of 75.

Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 76.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: Man wanted in search for missing 5-year-old NJ girl
Chemical spill prompts evacuation at NYC hospital
Woman goes missing after NJ fire; Friend found with her Jeep
NYPD officer to be released from hospital after NYC shooting
Angelina Pivarnick from 'Jersey Shore' sues New York City
Fight near Midtown Manhattan Taco Bell ends in slashing
Sandy Hook families release harrowing PSA about school shootings
Show More
Cuomo signs bill extending statute of limitations for rape in NY
Approx. 70 dirt bike riders wanted for reckless driving on LI highway
NYPD to deploy extra personnel for High Holy Days
From Yale grad to living on the streets of LA
Video shows man ambushed, attacked, robbed in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News