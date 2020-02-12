AccuWeather: More sun, mild afternoon to kick off April

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 54.
Thursday
Sun to start with a high of 56.
Friday
Morning showers with a high of 54.
Saturday
Partly sunny with a high of 56.
Sunday
Spotty afternoon shower with a high of 58.
Monday
Clouds and sun with a high of 62.
Tuesday
Chance of a shower with a high of 62.
