weather

AccuWeather: More sun, mild afternoon to kick off April

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- There are brighter skies ahead for April. Wednesday kicks off the month with a more mild afternoon after a chilly start.

EMBED More News Videos

Lee Goldberg has the updated 7-day forecast from AccuWeather.





Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 54.

Thursday
Sun to start with a high of 56.

Friday
Morning showers with a high of 54.

Saturday
Partly sunny with a high of 56.

Sunday
Spotty afternoon shower with a high of 58.

Monday
Clouds and sun with a high of 62.
Tuesday

Chance of a shower with a high of 62.



Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherabc7ny instagramweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Warmer weather, humidity and the coronavirus
Scenes of beautiful Spring around New York City
Spring equinox 2020: Everything to know
Monday super moon will be one of 2020's closest, biggest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC death toll surpasses 1,000 as positive cases of COVID-19 hit nearly 42,000
White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from coronavirus
30-year-old NJ high school baseball coach dies of coronavirus
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo tests positive for coronavirus
NYPD has 5,600 officers out sick, 5 deaths due to coronavirus
Trump's personal message for 'incredible' health care workers
Long Island surpasses 15,000 coronavirus cases, with 116 deaths
Show More
1,550 dead in New York, with more than 75,000 COVID-19 cases
School bus company lays off 900 on Long Island
Face masks to be decontaminated, reissued in New York area
Deaths soar to 267 in NJ; nearly 19,000 cases
CT governor predicts April will be 'horrible month' for COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News