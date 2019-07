AccuWeather Alert: More thunderstorms before rain tapers off

NEW YORK (WABC) -- More thunderstorms could bring downpours on Tuesday morning before the rain tapers off later in the day. Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.Lingering AM rain with a high of 75.Sunny and pleasant with a high of 81.Sunny and beautiful with a high of 83.Mostly sunny with a high of 84.More humid with a high of 87.Warm and humid with a high of 88.Warm and humid again with a high of 89.Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app