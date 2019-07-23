AccuWeather Alert: More thunderstorms before rain tapers off

NEW YORK (WABC) -- More thunderstorms could bring downpours on Tuesday morning before the rain tapers off later in the day.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Tuesday
Lingering AM rain with a high of 75.
Wednesday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 81.
Thursday
Sunny and beautiful with a high of 83.
Friday
Mostly sunny with a high of 84.
Saturday
More humid with a high of 87.
Sunday
Warm and humid with a high of 88.
Monday
Warm and humid again with a high of 89.
