Weather

AccuWeather: Morning rain and fog

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Another rainy start to the day is on tap, but things should improve after mid-day.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Tuesday
Morning rain, fog. High 49.

Wednesday
Dry day. High 46.

Thursday
More rain, but mild. High 53.

Friday
Brisk and cold. High 33.
Saturday
Mostly sunny and chilly. High 33.

Sunday
A bit milder with a high of 44.

Monday
Partly sunny and milder. High 48.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherabc7ny instagramweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD lieutenant shot in ambush released, suspect in court
Who is NYPD shooting suspect Robert Williams?
Vanessa Bryant opens up about death of Kobe, Gianna
Inmates graduate alongside the puppies they trained
Bricks litter sidewalk after facade collapses in Manhattan
The Backstreet Boys bringing world tour back to tri-state area
Delta Airlines helps reunite girl with 'daddy doll'
Show More
Man robs 11-year-old boy, hits him with cane in Brooklyn
Tensions between police unions, NYC high after 2 cop attacks
Democrats make final push in New Hampshire
'Parasite' wins 4 Oscars, including best picture
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
More TOP STORIES News