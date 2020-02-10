NEW YORK (WABC) -- Another rainy start to the day is on tap, but things should improve after mid-day.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Tuesday
Morning rain, fog. High 49.
Wednesday
Dry day. High 46.
Thursday
More rain, but mild. High 53.
Friday
Brisk and cold. High 33.
Saturday
Mostly sunny and chilly. High 33.
Sunday
A bit milder with a high of 44.
Monday
Partly sunny and milder. High 48.
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Click here for any school closings and delays.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Morning rain and fog
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More