AccuWeather: Morning shower, evening snow

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Monday there will be a passing morning shower and then turning breezy with some clearing, but there will be an evening snow shower with strong wind gusts.

Monday
Morning shower with a high of 52.

Tuesday
AccuWeather Alert: Windy snow shower. High of 36.

Wednesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 52.

Thursday
Partly sunny. High of 50.

Friday
Cooler blend with a high of 41.

Saturday
Sun and clouds. High of 41.

Sunday
Partly sunny with a high of 45.

