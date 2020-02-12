AccuWeather: Morning shower, evening snow

Monday
Morning shower with a high of 52.
Tuesday
AccuWeather Alert: Windy snow shower. High of 36.
Wednesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 52.
Thursday
Partly sunny. High of 50.
Friday
Cooler blend with a high of 41.
Saturday
Sun and clouds. High of 41.
Sunday
Partly sunny with a high of 45.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.