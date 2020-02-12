AccuWeather: Morning showers to start Wednesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Early showers in the morning lead to a mostly cloudy Wednesday.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 62.
Thursday
Midday showers with a high of 56.
Friday
Cooler blend with a high of 52.
Saturday
Clouds and sun with a high of 55.
Sunday
Showers possible with a high of 58.
Monday
Soggy start with a high of 61.
Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 58.
