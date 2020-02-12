weather

AccuWeather: Morning showers to start Wednesday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Early showers in the morning lead to a mostly cloudy Wednesday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 62.

Thursday
Midday showers with a high of 56.

Friday
Cooler blend with a high of 52.

Saturday
Clouds and sun with a high of 55.

Sunday
Showers possible with a high of 58.

Monday
Soggy start with a high of 61.

Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 58.



