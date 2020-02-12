weather

AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy following morning showers

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be mostly cloudy after morning showers make their way out of the area.

Some areas to the north and west might even see a few snowflakes.

EMBED More News Videos

Lee Goldberg has a cool and rainy AccuWeather Forecast.



Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 50.

Friday
Rainy day with a high of 52.

Saturday
Better half of the weekend with a high of 60.

Sunday
Rain likely with a high of 52.

Monday
Still showery with a high of 55.

Tuesday
Afternoon showers with a high of 56.

Wednesday
More rain possible with a high of 56.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Toms River cleans up after severe storms, NWS says no tornado
Severe storms take down powerlines, uproot trees in Toms River
High winds cause damage across the Tri-State
Dr. Fauci: Don't assume coronavirus fades in warm weather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 more tigers, 3 lions test positive for COVID-19 at Bronx Zoo
Jersey 4 Jersey brings out the stars to benefit NJ Pandemic Relief Fund
Trump signs immigration order as part of COVID-19 pandemic crackdown
Air quality in New York area improves because of coronavirus shutdown
Want to work? "Take a job as an essential worker," Cuomo says
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to perform air shows honoring health care workers
2020 NFL Draft: An important one for Giants and Jets
Show More
NYC nurses help family say goodbye to their dying mom
Many still ineligible for unemployment despite change
NY cats are 1st pets in US to test positive for COVID-19
7OYS helps family get convalescent plasma transfusion for sick mom
NJ passes grim milestone: 5,000+ COVID-19 deaths
More TOP STORIES News