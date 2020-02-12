AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy following morning showers

Some areas to the north and west might even see a few snowflakes.
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 50.
Friday
Rainy day with a high of 52.
Saturday
Better half of the weekend with a high of 60.
Sunday
Rain likely with a high of 52.
Monday
Still showery with a high of 55.
Tuesday
Afternoon showers with a high of 56.
Wednesday
More rain possible with a high of 56.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.