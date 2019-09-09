Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Mostly cloudy on Monday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The week will start off mostly cloudy.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Monday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 74.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 76.

Wednesday
Still summer with a high of 83.

Thursday
Thunderstorm chance with a high of 85.

Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 74.

Saturday

Showers possible with a high of 75.

Sunday
Sun and clouds with a high of 81.

