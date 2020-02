AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy overnight, milder on Sunday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight and milder temperatures on Sunday. Rain will arrive tomorrow night and continue into Monday morning.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:A bit milder with a high of 46.Milder, and damp with a high of 49.Periods of rain. High 47.Coll breeze. High 46.Periods of rain. High 45.Brisk and cooler. High 38.Mostly sunny and chilly. High 36.Click here for any school closings and delays Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app