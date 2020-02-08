NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight and milder temperatures on Sunday. Rain will arrive tomorrow night and continue into Monday morning.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Sunday
A bit milder with a high of 46.
Monday
Milder, and damp with a high of 49.
Tuesday
Periods of rain. High 47.
Wednesday
Coll breeze. High 46.
Thursday
Periods of rain. High 45.
Friday
Brisk and cooler. High 38.
Saturday
Mostly sunny and chilly. High 36.
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Click here for any school closings and delays.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy overnight, milder on Sunday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News