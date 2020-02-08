Weather

AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy overnight, milder on Sunday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight and milder temperatures on Sunday. Rain will arrive tomorrow night and continue into Monday morning.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sunday
A bit milder with a high of 46.

Monday
Milder, and damp with a high of 49.

Tuesday
Periods of rain. High 47.

Wednesday
Coll breeze. High 46.

Thursday
Periods of rain. High 45.

Friday
Brisk and cooler. High 38.

Saturday
Mostly sunny and chilly. High 36.

