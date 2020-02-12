weather

AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mostly cloudy and humid Thursday with scattered thunderstorms throughout the Tri-State area.
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Thursday
Heavy storms with peeks of sun. High 84.

Friday
Still a chance for a storm with a high of 83.

Saturday
Humid blend with a high of 81.

Sunday

A chance for a shower or thunderstorm. High 80.

Monday
Still a chance of showers and storms. High 81.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 83.

Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 82.



