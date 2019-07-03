AccuWeather: Mostly dry for the 4th of July

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The forecast is looking mostly dry for the 4th of July and the fireworks displays, with Thursday shaping up as a warm and humid day with just the chance of a thunderstorm well to the west of New York City.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Thursday
Partly sunny and warm with a high of 87.
Friday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 83.
Saturday
Showers with some breaks of sun and a high of 87.
Sunday
Sunny and turning drier with a high of 82.
Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 81.
Tuesday
Sunny and warm with a high of 84.
Wednesday
Partly cloudy with a high of 86.
