AccuWeather: Mostly dry for the 4th of July

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The forecast is looking mostly dry for the 4th of July and the fireworks displays, with Thursday shaping up as a warm and humid day with just the chance of a thunderstorm well to the west of New York City.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Thursday
Partly sunny and warm with a high of 87.

Friday

Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 83.

Saturday
Showers with some breaks of sun and a high of 87.

Sunday
Sunny and turning drier with a high of 82.

Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 81.

Tuesday
Sunny and warm with a high of 84.

Wednesday
Partly cloudy with a high of 86.

