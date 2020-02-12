weather

AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and beautiful Monday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be mostly sunny and beautiful across the area before a chance of storms returns later in the week.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Monday
Bright beauty with a high of 78.

Tuesday
A bit warmer with a high of 84.

Wednesday
More humid with a high of 81.

Thursday
Sun and a thunderstorm chance with a high of 80.

Friday
Thunder threat chance with a high of 82.

Saturday
Thunderstorm possible with a high of 78.

Sunday
More clouds with a high of 76.



