AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and beautiful Monday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be mostly sunny and beautiful across the area before a chance of storms returns later in the week.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Monday
Bright beauty with a high of 78.
Tuesday
A bit warmer with a high of 84.
Wednesday
More humid with a high of 81.
Thursday
Sun and a thunderstorm chance with a high of 80.
Friday
Thunder threat chance with a high of 82.
Saturday
Thunderstorm possible with a high of 78.
Sunday
More clouds with a high of 76.
