AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and mild

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be mostly sunny and mild followed by increasing clouds at night.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:




Monday
Sunny and mild with a high of 48.



Tuesday
Rain by midday with a high of 50.

Wednesday
Breezy and colder with a high of 44.

Thursday
Even colder with a high of 33.



Friday
Not quite as cold with a high of 38.

Saturday
Much milder with a high of 47.

Sunday
Mostly sunny with a high of 50.

