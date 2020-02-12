AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and mild

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be mostly sunny and mild followed by increasing clouds at night.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Monday
Sunny and mild with a high of 48.
Tuesday
Rain by midday with a high of 50.
Wednesday
Breezy and colder with a high of 44.
Thursday
Even colder with a high of 33.
Friday
Not quite as cold with a high of 38.
Saturday
Much milder with a high of 47.
Sunday
Mostly sunny with a high of 50.
