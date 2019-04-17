AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and pleasant

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After some early showers, clouds will give way to sun on Wednesday with seasonably mild temperatures.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny and pleasant day with a high near 64.
Thursday
Cool clouds and some drizzle with a high near 59.
Friday
Breezy and warmer with afternoon showers and a high near 68.
Saturday
AM rain with a high near 66.
Sunday
Variable clouds with a high near 65.
Monday
Clouds and sun with a high near 74.
Tuesday
Partly cloudy with a high near 72.
