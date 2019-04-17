AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and pleasant

Weather

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After some early showers, clouds will give way to sun on Wednesday with seasonably mild temperatures.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Wednesday
Mostly sunny and pleasant day with a high near 64.

Thursday
Cool clouds and some drizzle with a high near 59.



Friday
Breezy and warmer with afternoon showers and a high near 68.

Saturday
AM rain with a high near 66.

Sunday
Variable clouds with a high near 65.

Monday
Clouds and sun with a high near 74.

Tuesday
Partly cloudy with a high near 72.



