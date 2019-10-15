Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Mostly sunny Tuesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will be mostly sunny before the rain comes in on Wednesday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:



Tuesday
Mostly sunny with a high of 63.

Wednesday
Rainy day with a high of 66.

Thursday
Gusty and cooler with a high of 58.



Friday
Breezy beauty with a high of 61.

Saturday
Classic October with a high of 64.

Sunday
Sunny with a high of 71.

Monday
Possible showers with a high of 71.



Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.



Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.



Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


