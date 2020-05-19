weather

AccuWeather: Mostly sunny with a cool wind

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- May stays on the cool side on Tuesday, but it's not too bad with sunshine and a cool wind.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Tuesday
Gusty wind with a high of 67.

Wednesday
Cool breeze with a high of 64.

Thursday
Clouds and sun with a high of 66.

Friday

Showers with a high of 70.

Saturday
Shower and a thunderstorm with a high of 74.

Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high of 70.

Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 72.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Tropical storm Arthur drenches Carolina coast
Polar Vortex to bring a March-like feel to the weekend
Toms River cleans up after severe storms, NWS says no tornado
Severe storms take down powerlines, uproot trees in Toms River
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC releases ZIP code map of COVID-19 clusters
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Long Beach will restrict daily beach passes under summer beach plan
Police shut down Brooklyn yeshiva after more than 60 children inside
Car flips onto parked cars in Brooklyn crash caught on camera
Fencing installation begins at NYC beaches
You can walk on the sand, but NYC beaches remain closed
Show More
Westchester beaches to open for Memorial Day weekend
Staten Island hospital marks 1st day of 0 COVID-19 admissions
NY hospitalizations, ICU cases remain down; 106 deaths reported
NJ to resume more outdoor activities as key indicators down
Nassau County kicks off Memorial Day initiative with posters for front door
More TOP STORIES News