AccuWeather: Mostly sunny with a cool wind

NEW YORK (WABC) -- May stays on the cool side on Tuesday, but it's not too bad with sunshine and a cool wind.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Tuesday
Gusty wind with a high of 67.
Wednesday
Cool breeze with a high of 64.
Thursday
Clouds and sun with a high of 66.
Friday
Showers with a high of 70.
Saturday
Shower and a thunderstorm with a high of 74.
Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high of 70.
Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 72.
