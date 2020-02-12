weather

AccuWeather: Muggy showers

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mostly cloudy and muggy Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Wednesday
Showers and a thunderstorm with a high of 80.

Thursday
Spot storm with a high of 86.

Friday

Drier with a high if 85.

Saturday
Sunny and dry with a high of 78.

Sunday
Another beauty with a high of 79.

Monday
Summery with a high of 83.

Tuesday
Possible morning showers with a high of 79.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Laura death toll now 16; many from carbon monoxide
Death toll from Hurricane Laura climbs to 16
6 dead in Louisiana as Laura weakens to tropical depression
Wild storms cause damage throughout Tri-State
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDNY saves woman with heroic, rare rope rescue
NYC delays schools reopening; Officials plead for 'patience'
COVID News: Man taunts store employees after refusing to wear mask
Survey: Lack of guidance, resources are top concerns for schools
3 MTA workers attacked in 24 hours, agency says
District gives every student Chromebook to make remote learning easier
Old Navy will pay employees to be election judges
Show More
Ft. Hood leader out after Guillen death and other incidents
Barclays Center to serve as polling site, NY absentee portal open
Anti-violence leaders plead for peace ahead of Labor Day weekend
NYPD's chief chaplain mugged on Upper West Side
2 more states added to Tri-State Travel Advisory quarantine list
More TOP STORIES News