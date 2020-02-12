weather

AccuWeather: Muggy with showers

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mostly cloudy and muggy Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Wednesday
Showers and a thunderstorm with a high of 80.

Thursday
Spot storm with a high of 86.

Friday

Drier with a high of 85.

Saturday
Sunny and dry with a high of 78.

Sunday
Another beauty with a high of 79.

Monday
Summery with a high of 83.

Tuesday
Possible morning showers with a high of 79.



Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

