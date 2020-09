AccuWeather: Muggy with showers

EMBED >More News Videos Muggy and mostly cloudy Wednesday with scattered showers throughout the day.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mostly cloudy and muggy Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:Showers and a thunderstorm with a high of 80.Spot storm with a high of 86.Drier with a high of 85.Sunny and dry with a high of 78.Another beauty with a high of 79.Summery with a high of 83.Possible morning showers with a high of 79.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app