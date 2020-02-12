AccuWeather: Muggy with showers

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Wednesday
Showers and a thunderstorm with a high of 80.
Thursday
Spot storm with a high of 86.
Friday
Drier with a high of 85.
Saturday
Sunny and dry with a high of 78.
Sunday
Another beauty with a high of 79.
Monday
Summery with a high of 83.
Tuesday
Possible morning showers with a high of 79.
