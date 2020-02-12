AccuWeather: Nice and mild

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will start off with clouds and fog but will round out into a nice, mild day with above average temperatures.
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Tuesday
Mild breaks with a high of 70.
Wednesday
Comfy blend. High of 71.
Thursday
Warm and pleasant with a high of 74.
Friday
Breezy and warm. High of 68.
Saturday
Shower possible with a high of 69.
Sunday
Cooler blend. High of 60.
Monday
Shower chance with a high of 61.
