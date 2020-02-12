weather

AccuWeather: Nice and mild

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will start off with clouds and fog but will round out into a nice, mild day with above average temperatures.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Tuesday
Mild breaks with a high of 70.

Wednesday
Comfy blend. High of 71.

Thursday
Warm and pleasant with a high of 74.

Friday
Breezy and warm. High of 68.

Saturday
Shower possible with a high of 69.

Sunday
Cooler blend. High of 60.

Monday
Shower chance with a high of 61.

