weather

AccuWeather: Nice and normal

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will be sunny and beautiful with temperatures reaching the mid 40s.

Friday
Nice and normal with a high of 44.

Saturday
Some rain possible with a high of 51.

Sunday
Soggier to the south with a high of 46.

Monday
Breezy clearing with a high of 52.

Tuesday
Brisk blend with a high of 39.

Wednesday
Chance of rain with a high of 42.

Thursday
Clouds to sun with a high of 48.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Wild weather exacerbates pothole problem on Long Island
Salon owner collects items to help people in need across Texas
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez visiting Houston, raises millions for Texas
Here's how much snow fell in Tri-State area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New nursing home visitation guidelines in NY still keep visitors out
Woman shares near-death experience likely linked to nose ring
2 17-year-olds dead, 2 other teens hurt in NY crash
Woman arrested after victim pushed onto tracks in Bronx
Where the stimulus package stands in Congress, what's next
Lady Gaga's dogs stolen in Hollywood; man walking pets shot
NJ city converting old elementary school into homeless center
Show More
Cemetery worker killed when grave collapses on Long Island
Queens Together, chefs team up to deliver meals to NYCHA residents
Famous steakhouse gets help from Madame Tussauds to fill empty seats
Olympics gymnastics coach dies by suicide after trafficking charges
Dr. Jewel Plummer Cobb blazed a path for Black women in higher education
More TOP STORIES News