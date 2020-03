AccuWeather: Nice bounce-back day

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We have a nice bounce-back day on tap for Tuesday. The day will start chilly but we will see temperatures in the 50s with increasing sunshine throughout the day.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Rapid recovery with a high of 55.Periods of rain with a high of 46.Milder breaks with a high of 55.Mostly cloudy with a high of 58.Cool and damp with a high of 52.Showers possible with a high of 56.Brisk blend with a high of 54.Click here for any school closings and delays Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app