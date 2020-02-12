weather

AccuWeather: Nice bounce-back day

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- We have a nice bounce-back day on tap for Tuesday. The day will start chilly but we will see temperatures in the 50s with increasing sunshine throughout the day.



Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Tuesday
Rapid recovery with a high of 55.

Wednesday
Periods of rain with a high of 46.

Thursday

Milder breaks with a high of 55.
Friday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 58.

Saturday
Cool and damp with a high of 52.

Sunday
Showers possible with a high of 56.

Monday
Brisk blend with a high of 54.



