AccuWeather: Nice day to close out the week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be mostly sunny with seasonable temperatures and low humidity on Friday, with just the chance of an afternoon storm to the south and west of New York City.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Friday
Sunshine mixing with a few clouds and a high of 84.
Saturday
Chance of spotty storms with a high of 86.
Sunday
Partly sunny and warm with a high of 88.
Monday
Sunny, less humid with a high of 85.
Tuesday
Spotty storms with a high of 86.
Wednesday
Chance of thunderstorms with a high of 87.
Thursday
More storms possible with a high of 86.
