Weather

AccuWeather: Nice day to close out the week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be mostly sunny with seasonable temperatures and low humidity on Friday, with just the chance of an afternoon storm to the south and west of New York City.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Friday
Sunshine mixing with a few clouds and a high of 84.

Saturday
Chance of spotty storms with a high of 86.

Sunday
Partly sunny and warm with a high of 88.

Monday
Sunny, less humid with a high of 85.

Tuesday
Spotty storms with a high of 86.

Wednesday
Chance of thunderstorms with a high of 87.

Thursday
More storms possible with a high of 86.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Several injured after police pursuit in NY ends in crash
NYC gallery owner says he was attacked for MAGA hat
Criminal case put on hold against father involved in twins' hot car deaths
Homeless man arrested after man pushed onto subway tracks during assault
Brooklyn man's body recovered at CT waterfall
Woman escapes groper only to find him standing over her bed
Police: Man shows self-made porn to kids on NYC subway
Show More
NYPD officers describe tense encounter with knife-wielding man
Large sinkhole opens in Brooklyn, nearly swallowing car
New Jersey's 'right to die' law goes into effect
Woman indicted after allegedly stealing from families at funerals
Police: 3 wanted in string of NJ jewelry store burglary attempts
More TOP STORIES News