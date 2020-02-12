NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be sunny and warm with temperatures in the low 80s. Clouds return on Sunday.
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Saturday
Humid blend with a high of 82.
RELATED: Tracking Tropical Storms Josephine and Kyle
Sunday
Cloudy and cool with a chance for a shower or thunderstorm. High 75.
Monday
Still a chance of showers and storms. High 81.
Tuesday
Beautiful with a high of 81.
Wednesday
Clouds and sun. High 83.
Thursday
Possible evening thunderstorm with a high of 82.
Friday
Partly sunny. High 80.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Nice start to the weekend
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News