AccuWeather: Nice start to the weekend

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be sunny and warm with temperatures in the low 80s. Clouds return on Sunday.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Saturday
Humid blend with a high of 82.

Sunday

Cloudy and cool with a chance for a shower or thunderstorm. High 75.

Monday
Still a chance of showers and storms. High 81.

Tuesday
Beautiful with a high of 81.

Wednesday
Clouds and sun. High 83.

Thursday
Possible evening thunderstorm with a high of 82.

Friday
Partly sunny. High 80.



