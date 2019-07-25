Weather

AccuWeather: Nice stretch continues Friday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The pattern of beautiful weather will continue on Friday, with another day of sunshine and low humidity.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.


Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Friday
Mostly sunny with a high of 85.

Saturday
Early clouds give way to sun with a high of 85.

Sunday

More humid with a high of 89.
Monday
Hot and humid again with a high of 90.

Tuesday
Still steamy with a high of 89.

Wednesday
Threat of thunderstorms with a high of 86.

Thursday
Humid, chance of a thunderstorm with a high of 85.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: 15-year-old girl shot 7 times in NJ drive-by shooting
Trump weighs in on NYPD water-dousing incidents
Wife smashes laptop on husband's head during fight on flight
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
1 dead, multiple others hurt in NJ stabbing spree
$1M worth of liquid meth found hidden in snow globes
Beef, pork recalled for possible human blood contamination
Show More
Epstein hospitalized after possible suicide attempt in jail cell
Body found on Queens road, police investigate as hit and run
Woman falls into LI cesspool, rescued after 3 hours in sewage
13-year-old girl shot while sitting on NYC park bench
VIDEO: Police break window to rescue 2 girls locked in hot car
More TOP STORIES News