AccuWeather: Nice stretch continues Friday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The pattern of beautiful weather will continue on Friday, with another day of sunshine and low humidity.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Friday
Mostly sunny with a high of 85.
Saturday
Early clouds give way to sun with a high of 85.
Sunday
More humid with a high of 89.
Monday
Hot and humid again with a high of 90.
Tuesday
Still steamy with a high of 89.
Wednesday
Threat of thunderstorms with a high of 86.
Thursday
Humid, chance of a thunderstorm with a high of 85.
