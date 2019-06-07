Weather

AccuWeather: Nice weekend on tap!

NEW YORK (WABC) -- For the most part, this weekend is looking mostly sunny with less humidity.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Saturday

Pleasant with a high of 80.

Sunday
Looking dry for the Puerto Rican Day Parade. High 78.

Monday
Showers around with a high of 74.

Tuesday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 76.

Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 74.

Thursday
Rain possible with a high of 71.

Friday
Sunny, but still a chance for a t-storm with a high of 76.

