NEW YORK (WABC) -- For the most part, this weekend is looking mostly sunny with less humidity.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Saturday
Pleasant with a high of 80.
Sunday
Looking dry for the Puerto Rican Day Parade. High 78.
Monday
Showers around with a high of 74.
Tuesday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 76.
Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 74.
Thursday
Rain possible with a high of 71.
Friday
Sunny, but still a chance for a t-storm with a high of 76.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
AccuWeather: Nice weekend on tap!
