AccuWeather Alert: Nice weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This weekend will be nice and sunny.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Saturday
Breezy clearing with a high of 77.

Sunday
Partly sunny with a high of 76.

Monday
Comfy blend with a high of 74.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 74.

Wednesday
Still summer with a high of 80.

Thursday
Thunderstorm chance with a high of 80.

Friday

Sun and clouds with a high of 74.

