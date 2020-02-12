NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be a nice winter day with lots of sun but still breezy.
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Thursday
Best bet with a high of 44.
Friday
Sun to clouds with a high of 42.
Saturday
Brisk blend with a high of 38.
Sunday
Nice for January with a high of 40.
Monday
Sun and clouds with a high of 39.
Tuesday
Late rain chance with a high of 38.
Wednesday
Rain or snow with a high of 40.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Nice winter day Thursday
AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More