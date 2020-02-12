weather

AccuWeather: Nice winter day Thursday

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be a nice winter day with lots of sun but still breezy.




Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Thursday
Best bet with a high of 44.

Friday
Sun to clouds with a high of 42.

Saturday
Brisk blend with a high of 38.

Sunday
Nice for January with a high of 40.

Monday
Sun and clouds with a high of 39.

Tuesday
Late rain chance with a high of 38.

Wednesday
Rain or snow with a high of 40.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Remembering NYC's Christmas blizzard of 2010
List of top December snowstorms to hit Central Park
NYC life bounces back after snowstorm
NYC school buildings reopening Friday; outdoor dining resumes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Mob of Trump supporters storm US Capitol; 1 shot, killed
LIVE: Lockdown interrupts joint session to confirm Biden's win
Trump tells 'very special' protesters to go home
Rioter enters Nancy Pelosi's office during chaos at US Capitol building
'One of the darkest days in American history': Local officials react
Biden calls on Capitol mob to 'pull back,' urges restoring decency
Videos show chaos as pro-Trump rioters breach Capitol
Show More
PHOTOS: Chaos breaks out as Trump supporters swarm US Capitol
Electoral college ballots rescued as protesters storm US Capitol
US lawmakers react to ongoing protest at Capitol
World leaders react to chaos on Capitol Hill
Pence defies Trump, says he can't reject electoral votes
More TOP STORIES News