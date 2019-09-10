Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Nice with clouds and sun

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We'll have another day of some clouds and sun, but still cooler temperatures on Tuesday.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 77.

Wednesday
Still summer with some showers and a high of 87.

Thursday
Shower, thunderstorm chance with a high of 84.

Friday

Cooler and drier to end the week with a high of 72.

Saturday
Showers, thunderstorms possible with a high of 78.

Sunday
Warm and humid with a high of 81.

Monday
Partyl sunner with a high of 82.

