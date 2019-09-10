AccuWeather Forecast: Nice with clouds and sun

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 77.
Wednesday
Still summer with some showers and a high of 87.
Thursday
Shower, thunderstorm chance with a high of 84.
Friday
Cooler and drier to end the week with a high of 72.
Saturday
Showers, thunderstorms possible with a high of 78.
Sunday
Warm and humid with a high of 81.
Monday
Partyl sunner with a high of 82.
