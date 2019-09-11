Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Off and on showers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Showers are on the way for Thursday, starting in the morning and then picking up again during the evening commute.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Thursday
Shower, thunderstorm chance with a high of 77.

Friday
Cooler and drier to end the week with a high of 70.

Saturday
Humid again with a thunderstorm possible with a high of 78.

Sunday

Beach day with a high of 82.

Monday
Warm and humid with a high of 83.

Tuesday
Still warm with a high around 79.

Wednesday
Chance of thunderstorms with a high of 78.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


