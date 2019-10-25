Weather

AccuWeather: One good day, one rainy day

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The weekend will start off with plenty of sunshine, but clouds will arrive with more rain on Sunday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:



Fall Foliage Map 2019: Where to the see the brilliant colors of autumn

Saturday
The better half of the weekend with partly cloudy skies and a high of 63.

Sunday
Another soaking with a high of 66.

Monday
Back to beautiful with a high of 68.

Tuesday
Clouds and drizzle with a high of 64.

Wednesday
More clouds than sun. High 65.

Thursday
Light right. High 63.

Friday
Bookend rain with a high of 63.



