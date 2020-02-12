weather

AccuWeather: Partly cloudy and cool as temperatures dip into the 50s

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday night will be partly cloudy and cool as temperatures dip into the 50s in New York City.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sunday
Cool for mid-June with a high of 73.

Monday
Comfortable start to the work week with a high of 76.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 76.

Wednesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 78.

Thursday
Some sun with a high of 80.

Friday
Sun and maybe a thunderstorm with a high of 84.

Saturday
Afternoon thunderstorm threat with a high of 85 as summer officially begins.



