AccuWeather: Partly cloudy and cool as temperatures dip into the 50s

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday night will be partly cloudy and cool as temperatures dip into the 50s in New York City.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Cool for mid-June with a high of 73.Comfortable start to the work week with a high of 76.Partly sunny with a high of 76.Clouds and sun with a high of 78.Some sun with a high of 80.Sun and maybe a thunderstorm with a high of 84.Afternoon thunderstorm threat with a high of 85 as summer officially begins.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app