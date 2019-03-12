AccuWeather: Partly cloudy and cool Wednesday

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Wednesday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 46.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Friday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 63.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 45.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 45.
