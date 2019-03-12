Weather

AccuWeather: Partly cloudy and cool Wednesday

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the latest AccuWeather forecast in the Tri-State area.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will start out sunny before clouds move in later in the day and temperatures will remain in the 40's - right before a warmup later in the week.




Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Wednesday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 46.

Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 63.

Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 45.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
