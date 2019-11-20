Weather

AccuWeather: Partly sunny and a bit milder

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will start off with sunshine following by increasing afternoon clouds, and temperatures will turn a bit milder.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:




Thursday
Sun to clouds with a high of 52.

Friday
Breezy and milder with a high of 56.

Saturday

Chance of rain with a high of 45.

Sunday
Still chilly with a high of 47.

Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 50.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny with a high of 52.

Wednesday
Chance of afternoon rain with a high of 57.

Join Sam Champion for live updates during Eyewitness News This Morning and at Noon and join meteorologist Lee Goldberg during Eyewitness News at 4:00, 5:00, 6:00 and 11:00 p.m.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.



----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen slashed in the face, leg outside Bronx high school
10-year-old boy shot at NJ high school football game dies
Person wounded in shooting near school in Brooklyn
Woman facing lewdness charges after 3 stepkids see her topless
Man stabbed during attempted robbery at Manhattan subway station
WATCH LIVE: State, defense officials to testify at impeachment hearing
Dash cam captures moment train slams into car on tracks in NJ
Show More
Man walking to synagogue stabbed multiple times in NY
Trash collection overhaul for NYC after pedestrian deaths
Man charged in murder of 93-year-old woman in Connecticut
Family organizes search party in case of missing NJ woman
VIDEO: McDonald's cashier assaulted at drive-thru window
More TOP STORIES News