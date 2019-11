AccuWeather: Partly sunny and breezy

EMBED >More News Videos Sam Champion has pictures of overnight snowfall coating the ground in Dutchess County.

EMBED >More News Videos Sam Champion has the updated 7-day forecast from AccuWeather.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mostly cloudy skies Wednesday morning will break for some sunshine during the afternoon, and it will be breezy.Some precipitation moved across the region overnight. Northern parts of the viewing area, including Dutchess County, saw up to 4 inches of snow.After dawn, traffic cameras along Interstate 84 showed snow covering grassy medians in towns including Fishkill, East fishkill, Lake Carmel and Brewster.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Breezy blend with a high of 47.Sun to clouds with a high of 50.Breezy and milder with a high of 58.Chance of rain with a high of 45.Still chilly with a high of 47.Partly sunny with a high of 50.Mostly sunny with a high of 52.Join Sam Champion for live updates during Eyewitness News This Morning and at Noon and join meteorologist Lee Goldberg during Eyewitness News at 4:00, 5:00, 6:00 and 11:00 p.m.Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app ----------