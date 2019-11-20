Weather

AccuWeather: Partly sunny and breezy

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mostly cloudy skies Wednesday morning will break for some sunshine during the afternoon, and it will be breezy.

Some precipitation moved across the region overnight. Northern parts of the viewing area, including Dutchess County, saw up to 4 inches of snow.

After dawn, traffic cameras along Interstate 84 showed snow covering grassy medians in towns including Fishkill, East fishkill, Lake Carmel and Brewster.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:


Wednesday
Breezy blend with a high of 47.

Thursday
Sun to clouds with a high of 50.

Friday
Breezy and milder with a high of 58.

Saturday
Chance of rain with a high of 45.

Sunday
Still chilly with a high of 47.

Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 50.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 52.

