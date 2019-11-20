AccuWeather: Partly sunny and breezy

Some precipitation moved across the region overnight. Northern parts of the viewing area, including Dutchess County, saw up to 4 inches of snow.
After dawn, traffic cameras along Interstate 84 showed snow covering grassy medians in towns including Fishkill, East fishkill, Lake Carmel and Brewster.
WATCH: Early snowfall in Dutchess County
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
Breezy blend with a high of 47.
Thursday
Sun to clouds with a high of 50.
Friday
Breezy and milder with a high of 58.
Saturday
Chance of rain with a high of 45.
Sunday
Still chilly with a high of 47.
Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 50.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny with a high of 52.
WATCH: Sam Champion has the 7-day forecast
Join Sam Champion for live updates during Eyewitness News This Morning and at Noon and join meteorologist Lee Goldberg during Eyewitness News at 4:00, 5:00, 6:00 and 11:00 p.m.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts