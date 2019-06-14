NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be partly sunny on Friday with temperatures staying on the cool side, along with some gusty winds.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Friday
Gusty and clearing with a high of 74.
Saturday
Better half of the weekend, mostly sunny with a high of 82.
Sunday
Humid with a chance of thunderstorms, high of 81.
Monday
Getting warmer with more thunderstorms, high of 86.
Tuesday
Spotty storms with a high of 82.
Wednesday
Another afternoon thunderstorm with a high of 80.
Thursday
Partly sunny with a high of 80.
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and cool Friday
