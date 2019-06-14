Weather

AccuWeather: Partly sunny and cool Friday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be partly sunny on Friday with temperatures staying on the cool side, along with some gusty winds.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Friday
Gusty and clearing with a high of 74.

Saturday

Better half of the weekend, mostly sunny with a high of 82.

Sunday
Humid with a chance of thunderstorms, high of 81.

Monday
Getting warmer with more thunderstorms, high of 86.

Tuesday
Spotty storms with a high of 82.

Wednesday
Another afternoon thunderstorm with a high of 80.

Thursday
Partly sunny with a high of 80.

