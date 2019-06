AccuWeather: Partly sunny and cool Friday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be partly sunny on Friday with temperatures staying on the cool side, along with some gusty winds.Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.Gusty and clearing with a high of 74.Better half of the weekend, mostly sunny with a high of 82.Humid with a chance of thunderstorms, high of 81.Getting warmer with more thunderstorms, high of 86.Spotty storms with a high of 82.Another afternoon thunderstorm with a high of 80.Partly sunny with a high of 80. Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.