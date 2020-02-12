NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be partly sunny and hot with moderate levels of humidity.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Sunday
Partly sunny and hot with a high of 89.
Monday
Quite warm with a high of 89.
Tuesday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 86.
Wednesday
Spotty PM storm with a high of 90.
Thursday
Hot and humid with a high of 90.
Friday
Still sticky with a high of 90.
Saturday
Thunder threat with a high of 89.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and hot
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News