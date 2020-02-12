weather

AccuWeather: Partly sunny and hot

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be partly sunny and hot with moderate levels of humidity.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sunday
Partly sunny and hot with a high of 89.

Monday

Quite warm with a high of 89.

Tuesday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 86.

Wednesday
Spotty PM storm with a high of 90.

Thursday
Hot and humid with a high of 90.

Friday
Still sticky with a high of 90.

Saturday
Thunder threat with a high of 89.



