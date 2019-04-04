Weather

AccuWeather: Partly sunny and pleasant

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will bring partly sunny skies with diminishing winds, though temperatures will be a bit cooler.




Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Thursday
A mix of sun and clouds and breezy for the Mets home opener with a high near 60.

Friday
A few showers with a high near 45.

Saturday

Rather mild and clearing with a high near 65.

Sunday
Sunny and nice with a high near 63.

Monday
Mostly cloudy with a high near 66.

Tuesday
Mostly cloudy with a high near 61.

Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high near 58.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
