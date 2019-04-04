NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will bring partly sunny skies with diminishing winds, though temperatures will be a bit cooler.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Thursday
A mix of sun and clouds and breezy for the Mets home opener with a high near 60.
Friday
A few showers with a high near 45.
Saturday
Rather mild and clearing with a high near 65.
Sunday
Sunny and nice with a high near 63.
Monday
Mostly cloudy with a high near 66.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy with a high near 61.
Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high near 58.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and pleasant
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News