NEW YORK (WABC) -- The pattern of comfortable weather will continue right into Christmas Day, with partly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
Green Christmas with a high of 45.
Thursday
Clouds thicken with a high of 43.
Friday
Morning showers with a high of 50.
Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 50.
Sunday
Chance of rain with a high of 54.
Monday
Soggy start with a high of 50.
Tuesday
Partly cloudy and chillier with a high of 42.
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and pleasant Christmas
