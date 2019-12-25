Weather

AccuWeather: Partly sunny and pleasant Christmas

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The pattern of comfortable weather will continue right into Christmas Day, with partly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:



Wednesday
Green Christmas with a high of 45.

Thursday
Clouds thicken with a high of 43.



Friday
Morning showers with a high of 50.

Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 50.

Sunday
Chance of rain with a high of 54.

Monday
Soggy start with a high of 50.

Tuesday
Partly cloudy and chillier with a high of 42.

