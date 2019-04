AccuWeather: Partly sunny and pleasant Thursday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will bring partly sunny skies with diminishing winds, though temperatures will be a bit cooler.Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.A mix of sun and clouds and breezy for the Mets home opener with a high near 60.A few showers with a high near 45.Rather mild and clearing with a high near 65.Sunny and nice with a high near 63.Mostly cloudy with a high near 66.Mostly cloudy with a high near 61.Partly sunny with a high near 58. Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app