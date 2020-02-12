weather

AccuWeather: Partly sunny and very windy

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be partly sunny and very windy with sustained winds 25-35 miles per hour with some gusts getting up to 40 miles per hour.



Sunday
Partly sunny and very windy. High of 45.

Monday
Brisk blend with a high of 44.

Tuesday
Sun and clouds. High of 41.

Wednesday
Blustery and chilly with a high of 35.

Thursday
Shower possible. High of 39.

Friday
Mostly cloudy and brisk with a high of 42.

Saturday
Still brisk. High of 38.

