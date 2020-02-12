AccuWeather: Partly sunny and very windy

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be partly sunny and very windy with sustained winds 25-35 miles per hour with some gusts getting up to 40 miles per hour.
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Sunday
Partly sunny and very windy. High of 45.
Monday
Brisk blend with a high of 44.
Tuesday
Sun and clouds. High of 41.
Wednesday
Blustery and chilly with a high of 35.
Thursday
Shower possible. High of 39.
Friday
Mostly cloudy and brisk with a high of 42.
Saturday
Still brisk. High of 38.
