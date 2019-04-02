Weather

AccuWeather: Partly sunny and warmer Wednesday

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Morning clouds will give way to sun on Wednesday and temperatures will start to turn milder.




Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Wednesday
Windy and milder with a high near 63.

Thursday
A little cooler for the Mets home opener with a high near 58.

Friday
A few showers with a high near 47.

Saturday
Rather mild and clearing with a high near 65.

Sunday
Sunny and nice with a high near 63.

Monday
Mostly cloudy with a high near 66.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
