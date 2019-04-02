AccuWeather: Partly sunny and warmer Wednesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Morning clouds will give way to sun on Wednesday and temperatures will start to turn milder.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Wednesday
Windy and milder with a high near 63.
Thursday
A little cooler for the Mets home opener with a high near 58.
Friday
A few showers with a high near 47.
Saturday
Rather mild and clearing with a high near 65.
Sunday
Sunny and nice with a high near 63.
Monday
Mostly cloudy with a high near 66.
