AccuWeather Alert: Partly sunny on Sunday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The second half of the weekend will be just as nice.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Sunday
Partly sunny with a high of 78.
Monday
Comfy blend with a high of 73.
Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 76.
Wednesday
Still summer with a high of 83.
Thursday
Thunderstorm chance with a high of 85.
Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 74.
Saturday
Showers possible with a high of 75.
