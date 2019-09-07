Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Partly sunny on Sunday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The second half of the weekend will be just as nice.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Sunday
Partly sunny with a high of 78.

Monday
Comfy blend with a high of 73.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 76.

Wednesday
Still summer with a high of 83.

Thursday
Thunderstorm chance with a high of 85.

Friday

Sun and clouds with a high of 74.

Saturday
Showers possible with a high of 75.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


----------
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
