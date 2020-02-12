weather

AccuWeather: Partly sunny, warmer with moderate humidity

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be partly sunny and warmer with moderate humidity.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Sunday
Warm and humid. High 87.
Monday
Hot and humid. High 90.

Tuesday
Still steamy with a high of 90.

Wednesday
Thunderstorm or two with a high of 88.

Thursday
Thunder threat. High 86.

Friday
Still a chance for a storm with a high of 84.

Saturday
Mostly cloudy and humid with a high of 83.



