AccuWeather: Partly sunny, warmer with moderate humidity

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be partly sunny and warmer with moderate humidity.
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Sunday
Warm and humid. High 87.
Monday
Hot and humid. High 90.
Tuesday
Still steamy with a high of 90.
Wednesday
Thunderstorm or two with a high of 88.
Thursday
Thunder threat. High 86.
Friday
Still a chance for a storm with a high of 84.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy and humid with a high of 83.
