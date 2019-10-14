AccuWeather Forecast: Perfect parade weather kicks off week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The week started off with perfect weather for the Columbus Day Parade.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Monday
Perfect for the Columbus Day Parade with a high of 72.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny with a high of 63.
Wednesday
Rainy day with a high of 66.
Thursday
Gusty and cooler with a high of 59.
Friday
Cool, but blue skies with a high of 60.
Saturday
Sunny and mild with a high of 68.
Sunday
Sunny with a high of 71.
