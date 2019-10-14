Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Perfect parade weather kicks off week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The week started off with perfect weather for the Columbus Day Parade.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:



Fall Foliage Map 2019: Where to the see the brilliant colors of autumn

Monday
Perfect for the Columbus Day Parade with a high of 72.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny with a high of 63.

Wednesday
Rainy day with a high of 66.

Thursday
Gusty and cooler with a high of 59.



Friday
Cool, but blue skies with a high of 60.

Saturday
Sunny and mild with a high of 68.

Sunday
Sunny with a high of 71.



Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.



Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.



Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


