Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Perfect parade weather

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The week will start off with perfect weather for the Columbus Day Parade.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Fall Foliage Map 2019: Where to the see the brilliant colors of autumn

Monday
Perfect for the Columbus Day Parade with a high of 72.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 68.

Wednesday
Rainy day with a high of 66.

Thursday
Gusty and cooler with a high of 60.

Friday
Cool, but blue skies with a high of 59.

Saturday
Sunny and mild with a high of 68.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.



Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.



Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car crashes onto train tracks, bursts into flames
Police ID 4 men killed at illegal gambling club in Brooklyn
Girl, 10, dies after falling off ride at New Jersey festival
Police: Employee shoots man trying to rob Bronx grocery store
Yankees beat Astros 7-0 in Game 1 of ALCS
Man arrested in vandalism of 6 FDNY ambulances in the Bronx
Hard Rock Hotel collapse in New Orleans leaves 2 dead, 1 missing
Show More
Police arrest suspect in attack on woman in her NYC bedroom
Hunter Biden to step down from Chinese board
Police officer struck by car during traffic stop in Brooklyn
Mice, roaches force closure of famed deli on Upper West Side
2 wanted for trying to mug NYPD captain in Manhattan
More TOP STORIES News