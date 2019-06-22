Weather

AccuWeather: Picture-perfect rest of weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The rest of the weekend looks picture-perfect with continued low humidity and lots of sunshine!. The next chance at a shower or thunderstorm is late Monday night and Tuesday as humidity increases.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Sunday
Mostly sunny with a high of 83.

Monday
Warm blend with a high of 84.

Tuesday

Showers and a thunderstorm with a high of 79.

Wednesday
Warm and muggy with a high of 86.
Thursday
Quite warm with a high of 86.

Friday
Still summery with a high of 87.

Saturday
Partly sunny, warm and humid with a high of 88.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
