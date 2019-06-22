NEW YORK (WABC) -- The rest of the weekend looks picture-perfect with continued low humidity and lots of sunshine!. The next chance at a shower or thunderstorm is late Monday night and Tuesday as humidity increases.
Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Sunday
Mostly sunny with a high of 83.
Monday
Warm blend with a high of 84.
Tuesday
Showers and a thunderstorm with a high of 79.
Wednesday
Warm and muggy with a high of 86.
Thursday
Quite warm with a high of 86.
Friday
Still summery with a high of 87.
Saturday
Partly sunny, warm and humid with a high of 88.
RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
AccuWeather: Picture-perfect rest of weekend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News