AccuWeather: Pleasant and warm

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will be pleasant and warm with a potential pop-up shower in the evening.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Tuesday
Nice and sunny with a high of 84.

Wednesday
More clouds with a high of 79.

Thursday

Partly sunny with a high of 81.

Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 82.

Saturday
Sun to clouds with a high of 85.

Sunday
Thunderstorms possible with a high of 86.

Monday
Evening thunderstorm with a high of 85.



