NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will be pleasant and warm with a potential pop-up shower in the evening.
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
RELATED: Tracking Tropical Storms Josephine and Kyle
Tuesday
Nice and sunny with a high of 84.
Wednesday
More clouds with a high of 79.
Thursday
Partly sunny with a high of 81.
Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 82.
Saturday
Sun to clouds with a high of 85.
Sunday
Thunderstorms possible with a high of 86.
Monday
Evening thunderstorm with a high of 85.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Pleasant and warm
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News