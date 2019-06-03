Weather

AccuWeather: Pleasant Tuesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Weather will be pleasant on Tuesday.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Tuesday
Pleasant again with a high of 71.

Wednesday

Humid thunderstorm with a high of 82.

RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast

Thursday
Shower chance with a high of 82.

Friday
Back to beautiful with a high of 78.

Saturday

A chance of showers with a high of 77.

Sunday
Possibly dry with a high of 78.

Monday
Shower and a thunderstorm with a high of 76.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grammy-winning drummer killed in apparent love triangle in NYC
Blood-soaked sponges, clothing found in search for missing mom
Man struck by lightning on porch of Long Island home
Texas couple dies of mysterious illness on vacation in Fiji
'Jeopardy' rumors swirl as Holzhauer approaches record [SPOILER]
Nearly 12M Quest Diagnostics patients may be affected in breach
College student beaten, raped on rooftop after night out in NYC
Show More
American couple found dead in Dominican Republic hotel: Officials
Gator gobbles Florida couple's picnic
Memorial grows as Maleah Davis' death impacts Houston
Newark's effort to combat panhandling includes ticketing drivers
Metal spike shot by mower shatters car window, nearly hits kids
More TOP STORIES News