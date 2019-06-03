AccuWeather: Pleasant Tuesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Weather will be pleasant on Tuesday.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Tuesday
Pleasant again with a high of 71.
Wednesday
Humid thunderstorm with a high of 82.
Thursday
Shower chance with a high of 82.
Friday
Back to beautiful with a high of 78.
Saturday
A chance of showers with a high of 77.
Sunday
Possibly dry with a high of 78.
Monday
Shower and a thunderstorm with a high of 76.
